Def Min briefs Lok Sabha on Chinese incursion in Tawang, Oppn denied permission to seek clarifications
Rajnath Singh assured the House that no Indian soldier had been killed or seriously injured in the latest incident in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh
Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday briefed Parliament about the December 9 Chinese incursion in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector saying the Indian Army prevented the Chinese PLA's attempts to unilaterally change the status in the Yangtse area, but the minister did not oblige the Opposition seeking further clarifications.
"The Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA [People Liberation Army of China] from encroaching on our territory, and forced them to withdraw to their posts. Some soldiers from both sides were injured in the skirmish," Rajnath Singh said.
The incident came to light through media reports on December 12 that said that several Indian and PLA soldiers had been injured in the skirmish.
The report brought back the bitter memories of the 2020 Galwan Valley incident in Ladakh wherein 20 Indian soldiers including a colonel were martyred in a clash with PLA troops.
However, the defence minister assured the House that no Indian soldier had been killed or seriously injured in the latest incident in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh.
"I would like to assure this House that our forces are fully committed to safeguard our territorial integrity, and are always ready to prevent any attempt against it," he said.
“The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquillity along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels, Singh said.
"I am confident that this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in their brave effort," he said in his brief statement.
As Opposition members sought further explanation from the defence minister, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla denied any further discussion on the matter, saying the rules did not permit any clarifications after a minister’s statement.
“I would like to request this august house that we should united support the courage and bravery of our armed forces. We should take a resolve [to do it],” the speaker said as he quickly moved on to the next item in the day’s listed business.
Complaining that they were not being allowed to speak, several opposition members belonging to the Congress, NCP and DMK walked out of the House.
