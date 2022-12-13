Def Min briefs Lok Sabha on Chinese incursion in Tawang, Oppn denied permission to seek clarifications

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday briefed Parliament about the December 9 Chinese incursion in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector saying the Indian Army prevented the Chinese PLA's attempts to unilaterally change the status in the Yangtse area, but the minister did not oblige the Opposition seeking further clarifications.

"The Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA [People Liberation Army of China] from encroaching on our territory, and forced them to withdraw to their posts. Some soldiers from both sides were injured in the skirmish," Rajnath Singh said.

The incident came to light through media reports on December 12 that said that several Indian and PLA soldiers had been injured in the skirmish.

The report brought back the bitter memories of the 2020 Galwan Valley incident in Ladakh wherein 20 Indian soldiers including a colonel were martyred in a clash with PLA troops.