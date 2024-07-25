Defamation case: Rahul to appear before MP-MLA court over remarks on Amit Shah
Gandhi was granted bail in 20 February but missed a prior court date due to parliamentary duties
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before the MP-MLA court on Friday, 26 July for hearing in a defamation case.
Congress district president Abhishek Singh Rana said on Thursday, 25 July that Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will land at Lucknow airport at 9 am on Friday and then proceed towards Sultanpur.
Local Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijay Mishra had filed a defamation case on 4 August, 2018 against Gandhi for making alleged objectionable remarks against the then BJP president and current Home Minister Amit Shah in 2018.
The court has granted bail to Gandhi in this case on 20 February.
Gandhi was supposed to appear before the court on 2 July but could not do so due to the parliament sessions. Gandhi's lawyer Kashi Prasad Shukla, who was present in the court, sought a fresh date for hearing the matter.
Considering his application, Judge Shubham Verma asked Gandhi to make a personal appearance on 26 July, Shukla said.