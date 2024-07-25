Defamation case: Rahul to appear before MP-MLA court over remarks on Amit Shah

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before the MP-MLA court on Friday, 26 July for hearing in a defamation case.

Congress district president Abhishek Singh Rana said on Thursday, 25 July that Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will land at Lucknow airport at 9 am on Friday and then proceed towards Sultanpur.

Local Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijay Mishra had filed a defamation case on 4 August, 2018 against Gandhi for making alleged objectionable remarks against the then BJP president and current Home Minister Amit Shah in 2018.