Defeat to win: Stunning turnaround of Omar Abdullah‘s political fortunes

From facing defeat in the Lok Sabha polls in June to scripting history four months later as the first chief minister of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir after an emphatic victory in the assembly elections, it has been quite a ride for Omar Abdullah.

Abdullah, 54, was sworn in as chief minister on Wednesday, marking the beginning of his second stint and the third generation of the influential Abdullah clan -- after his grandfather Sheikh Abdullah and father Farooq Abdullah -- in power.

The National Conference (NC) vice president served as chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir from 2009-14.

In a decisive win in the recent assembly elections, the NC won 42 of the 90 seats that went to polls. It's pre-poll alliance partner Congress won six. Together, the two allies have a majority in the 95-member assembly -- five members are to be nominated by the lieutenant governor.

Five Independents and the lone AAP MLA have also extended support to the NC-Congress alliance.