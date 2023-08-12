Defence allocation gone up from Rs 80,959.08 cr in 2019-20 to Rs 1,32,301.27 cr in 2023-24: Govt

There is "no meagre allocation" of resources for defence modernisation, and allocation for it under total capital outlay for defence services has gone up from Rs 80,959.08 crore in financial year 2019-20 to Rs 1,32,301.27 crore in 2023-24, the government informed the Parliament on Friday, August 11.

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said this in response to a query in Lok Sabha. The minister shared data on the "projected and allocated funds under Capital Acquisition (Modernisation Budget) in BE 2023-24".

"There is no meagre allocation of resources for defence modernisation and allocation for modernisation under total Capital Outlay for defence services has gone up from Rs 80,959.08 crore in FY 2019-20 to Rs 1,32,301.27 crore in FY 2023-24," he said in his response.