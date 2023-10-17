Defence Ministry asks Army to create 'Selfie Points' to showcase govt schemes

The Defence Ministry has asked Indian armed personnel to create 'Selfie Points' in nine different cities to showcase various schemes of the Union government among the people of the country, officials in the Ministry said.

Under this intiative, welfare schemes like the Ujjwala Yojana, Atmanirbhar Bharat ('Self-reliant India'), and Mahila Sashaktikaran ('Women's empowerment') will be showcased before the people of the country.

Under the Selfie Point Scheme, 822 selfie points will be made in nine cities where Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo will also be included in these selfie points. Apart from the three armies, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Border Road Organisation will also make selfie points in these nine cities.