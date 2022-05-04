Defence veterans complain of not receiving pension for April

Some defence forces veterans have complained of not receiving their pension for April and that the authorities have no answer for it.



They have stated that their pension was not credited on April 29 or 30 and they are still awaiting it.



Lieutenant General DS Hooda (Retd) in a tweet said: "Veterans complaining of pension stopped without explanation. For most, this is the only source of income. Is this how the we say 'Thank you for your service to the nation'? Request @rajnathsingh to intervene."