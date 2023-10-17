"Defender of constitutional and human liberties", Justice KV Viswanathan remembers Soli J. Sorabjee

“Soli J. Sorabjee was a defender of the Constitution and human liberties,” said Supreme Court Judge Justice K.V. Viswanathan, at the Soli J. Sorabjee Memorial Lecture organised by O.P Jindal Global University to honour the memory of renowned jurist and former Attorney General of India, Soli J. Sorabjee.

“He was a champion of federalism, a defender of minority rights. He was a strong advocate for free and fair elections and a leader of the bar who fought for independence of the judiciary. He had a deep sense of public service and was a strong supporter of free speech and will be remembered for his scholarship, his knowledge and his many landmark judgements. He was also a great protagonist of the value of fraternity -- a value which was most visible during the pandemic -- as laid down in our Constitution.

"He deeply believed in the rule of law which for him was not just a legalistic slogan, but a noble concept and denoted a way of life,” said Viswanathan.

Justice K.V. Viswanathan also awarded the Soli J. Sorabjee Endowment Award & Scholarship instituted by O.P. Jindal Global University to Pragati Thapa for securing the highest score in the course, Human Rights Law & Theory, at the Jindal Global Law School.