Defer Aug 29 Assembly session, Manipur tribal organisations urge govt

Two prominent tribal organisations in Manipur on Sunday demanded the government defer August 29 Assembly session considering the sentiments of the tribals and the situation in the state

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) and Committee on Tribal Unity (CTU), in a joint statement on Sunday night, said that the Assembly session scheduled on August 29 should be deferred until normalcy is restored and the Kuki-Zo community people feel absolutely safe in the valley areas.

"If the government decides to go ahead with the session without considering the sentiment of the minority tribal people, any untoward incident arising out of it shall be the sole responsibility of the state government," they said.