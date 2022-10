Defer bail hearing, seeking legal advice after Umar Khalid order, Sharjeel Imam urges Delhi HC

A bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar listed on December 16 Imam's appeal challenging a trial court refusing to grant him bail while expressing its displeasure with respect to the submissions made in the application.



"To say that you are seeking legal advice in another matter cannot be a ground. It cannot be done in this manner. You can ask for an adjournment simplicitor and we may consider but do not make legal arguments and then ask us to adjourn a matter. Don't put all this on record," the high court said.



"At the specific request of the counsel for the appellant (Imam), list after six weeks on December 16," it ordered.



The court also listed for hearing on November 18 bail pleas by other co-accused in the matter, including Khalid Saifi and Meeran Haider.



While refusing to grant bail to former JNU student leader Khalid in the case on October 18, the court had observed that Imam "arguably was at the head of the conspiracy" and there existed a string of commonality running amongst all the co-accused.



Imam, Khalid and several others have been booked under the UAPA and provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots.



In Khalid's bail order, the court had stated it was an admitted position that both he and Imam were members of the same WhatsApp group and they participated in the Jantar Mantar protest.



There are statements of various protected witnesses that speak to the presence of the duo at several meetings, including in the one held at the office of Popular Front of India, it had said.