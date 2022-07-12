Defer hearing for 3 days, SC to Karnataka HC judge who claimed receiving transfer threat

After hearing arguments, the bench said even though the top court had listed the matter today, the judge directed hearing of the matter tomorrow and also passed certain speaking orders. "Taking into consideration this, we think it is fit to request the judge to defer the hearing for 3 days", said the bench.



The case was in connection with a criminal petition filed by an accused, who was arrested by the ACB for accepting bribes, allegedly on behalf of deputy commissioner (Bengaluru Urban). "Your ADGP is apparently powerful. Someone had spoken to a high court judge who mentioned to me an instance of another judge being transferred. I will not hesitate to name the judge who gave this information. There is a threat of transfers to this court. I will protect the independence of the judiciary at the cost of my judgeship," Justice Sandesh had said.



The high court also summoned ACB's special counsel to bring on record data, including B reports and charge sheets filed by the agency since its inception.