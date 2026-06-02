Defiant Mamata back on the street; ’jiyenge toh BJP hatake jaayenge’

Trinamool Congress supremo and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee launched a fierce attack on the BJP during a dharna at Kolkata's Y-Channel on Tuesday, 2 June, accusing the ruling party at the centre of attempting to destabilise the TMC through intimidation, political pressure and misuse of central agencies.

Tuesday’s protest was Mamata Banerjee’s first major public programme after the elections and showed her determination to continue her fight against the BJP in West Bengal.

Addressing party workers and supporters gathered at the protest site, Mamata Banerjee declared that she would continue resisting what she described as attacks on democracy and political opposition in West Bengal.

“Even if I am not present during people’s good times, I certainly stand by them during their bad times. I share cordial relations with every political party except the BJP. However, I have stood by even those within the BJP who have spoken out," she told the crowd.

In one of the strongest remarks Banerjee said, "Jiyenge to BJP ko hatake jayenge" (If I live, I will surely oust the BJP).

She alleged that efforts are on to weaken and divide her party through a conspiracy being orchestrated from Delhi.

“They are trying to poach our MLAs and councillors. Our elected representatives are being intimidated through unlawful means. Our MLAs are being threatened. Party workers are being pressured. But do not be afraid,” she said.

Banerjee further alleged that agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were being used to create fear among opposition leaders and workers.

She also referred to the recent attack on the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee during his visit to Sonarpur. “Had he not been wearing a helmet, the stone would have struck him directly on the head,” she said adding there could have been serious consequences.

She spoke give at length on the controversy surrounding permission for Tuesday’s protest. The Trinamool had originally planned to hold the sit-in at Rani Rashmoni Avenue. However, the police did not give permission.

“We submitted our application five days ago. If the venue needed to be changed, we should have been informed earlier. They granted permission for Y-Channel but imposed conditions regarding sound systems and other clearances. This effectively restricts one political party,” she said.