Deforestation, water flow diversion resulting in flash floods in north Bengal

Another reason, according to Raja Raut, is the frequent diversion of the water flow of these rivers through the use of stone-bounders or sand embankments. "This can be dangerous unless done with proper homework. Indiscriminate change in the river water flow can lead to a major mishap, which is exactly what happened on Wednesday leading to the loss of so many lives," he said.



Another expert Partha Pratim Biswas feels that diversion of the river water flow has to be done keeping in mind a number of aspects. "First is to identify the exact places where the boulders for diversion would be used. Second, the diversion should be avoided as far as possible when there is a forecast of heavy rain that will result in the fast flow of water from the uphill rivers or streams. During the rains these otherwise shallow and small rivers take a critical shape. In this case the forecast was there and still diversion was done to facilitate immersion. The diversion was done in a totally unscientific manner that ultimately led into the mishap," he stated.



Despite claiming that a fact-finding committee might be formed to look into allegations of illegal diversion of the river flow, Jalpaiguri district magistrate Moumita Godara Basu said that she has no information about such illegal diversion. "The Mal river is extremely shallow and probably some channels were dug for the purpose of water ponding to facilitate idol immersion. Still, if necessary, a fact-finding committee might be formed with experts in the related field," she said.



State BJP leaders, especially the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari, have claimed that despite warnings of a flash flood the district administration did not take any precautions to prevent the people from going to the river on Wednesday night. The BJP leaders said that they were not accidental deaths but culpable murders because of the negligence of the administration.



However, Adhikari's logic has been rubbished by north Bengal development minister, Udayan Guha. "Had the administration stopped people from going in the river on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, then the same Suvendu Adhikari would have alleged that the state government does not allow the performance of Hindu rituals. This is nothing but politics," Guha said.