Dehradun jewellery robbery: Reward of Rs 2 lakh each declared on two key accused

The Uttarakhand Police has identified the two main accused belonging to the notorious Subodh gang that carried out a daylight robbery in a Reliance Jewellery showroom here recently and announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh each for information leading to their arrest.

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said the police are investigating the robbery case on priority.

The robbers entered the Reliance Jewellery showroom located in front of St. Joseph's School on the city's busiest Rajpur Road around 10.30 am on November 9. They held the showroom staff at gunpoint and escaped with diamond and gold jewellery estimated to be worth Rs 15-20 crore after stuffing those in bags.

The audacious heist created a stir in the city as the State Foundation Day celebrations were being held at the police lines at the time of the robbery with President Droupadi Murmu attending the function.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajai Singh said the police has announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh each on Prince Kumar and Vikram Kushwaha, the two main accused in the case who are both residents of Dilawarpur village in Bihar's Vaishali district.