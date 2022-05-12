Delhi: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan detained for blocking MCD's anti-encroachment drive in Madanpur Khadar

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan was detained on Thursday, hours after he visited South Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area, where an anti-encroachment drive was underway.

Protests erupted in the area after Khan accused the Municipal Corporation officials of demolishing the houses of the poor

While the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) removed illegal and temporary structures in Madanpur Khadar and Dhirsen Marg, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) took action in Rohini and Karol Bagh.

AAP MLA Amantullah Khan reached Kanchan Kunj in Madanpur Khadar and started protesting against the drive along with supporters and locals, with some of them raising anti-BJP slogans.

Speaking to the media, the AAP MLA said, "You said that you will remove encroachments. I am with you in this. But you are demolishing poor people's houses. There is not a single encroachment in this area."

"I am ready to go to jail if it saves the houses of poor people. There is no encroachment here. I will support them (civic body) in demolition if there is any encroachment," Amanatullah Khan said.