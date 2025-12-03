Delhi air quality approaches ‘severe’ levels as smog returns across the city

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated sharply on Wednesday morning, with multiple locations recording pollution levels in the ‘severe’ category, raising fresh concerns for public health. Data from 40 Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) monitoring stations showed that at least 14 areas had an Air Quality Index (AQI) above 400 at 7:05 a.m.

According to the CPCB’s Sameer app, the city’s overall AQI was 376 around 7 a.m., edging closer to the ‘severe’ threshold and marking a slight increase from Tuesday’s average of 372. The reading places Delhi’s air quality in the ‘very poor’ category, approaching hazardous levels.

Thick smog blanketed much of the capital, significantly reducing visibility. Chandni Chowk recorded one of the highest AQIs at 431, firmly in the ‘severe’ bracket. Other areas breaching the severe limit included Anand Vihar (405), Ashok Vihar (403), Bawana (408), Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (406), Jahangirpuri (406), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (405), Okhla (404), RK Puram (420), Rohini (417), Vivek Vihar (415), and Wazirpur (406).

Only NSIT Dwarka reported air quality in the ‘poor’ range, while the remaining 25 stations recorded ‘very poor’ levels. Nehru Nagar and Chandni Chowk were among the most heavily polluted areas.