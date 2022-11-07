Delhi air quality improves further, but still 'very poor'; Centre's panel lifts stage-4 GRAP curbs

The CAQM in an order said, "As the present AQI level of Delhi is around 339 which is about 111 AQI points below the threshold for invoking the GRAP stage-4 actions (Delhi AQI > 450) and preventive/ mitigative/restrictive actions under all stages up to stage-4 are underway, there is a likelihood of sustaining the improvement in AQI."



"The forecast by IMD/IITM also does not indicate any steep degradation further," it said.



The GRAP classifies the air quality in Delhi-NCR under four different stages: Stage 1 - 'poor' (AQI 201-300); stage 2 - 'very poor' (AQI 301-400); stage 3 - 'severe' (AQI 401-450); and stage 4 - 'severe plus' (AQI >450).



GRAP stage-4 is a stage of disruptive restrictions that impacts a large number of stakeholders and the public at large. There are no stricter measures, than as laid in this stage that could be taken to improve upon the air quality scenario, the commission said.



"The sub-committee, accordingly, hereby decides to revoke the order, issued vide dated November 3, 2022, for actions under stage-4 of GRAP with immediate effect," it said.



Actions under GRAP stages 1 to 3 will, however, remain invoked and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to the 'severe' category.



Environmentalist Vimlendu Jha said it could be too soon to revoke curbs as the air quality has improved a wee bit due to favourable wind speed and will go back to severe category in a couple of days.



"These are knee jerk reactions and should be avoided. It will be too soon to do away with the restrictions. The government should instead analyse the situation and bide some time before revoking the curbs because this situation will be there for a long time," he said.



With a call still expected on reopening of schools, parents also demanded the government to take some steps to ensure that children do not face learning losses.



Aparajita Gautam, president of the Delhi Parents' Association, questioned for how long will children face this uncertainty.



"What will the parents do? I am ready to send my child to school if the air quality improves but instead of working to curb pollution now, the government should take year-long measures to reduce it. When the air quality has entered the severe category, we had demanded school closure," she said.