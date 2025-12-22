Delhi air quality stays in ‘very poor’ category as smog lingers
Choking haze has once again raised health alarms for residents and cast a pall over daily life, disrupting routines across the metropolis
Delhi woke to a thick blanket of smog on Monday morning, as air quality in the national capital remained firmly lodged in the “very poor” category, with pockets of the city plunging into “severe” pollution levels. The choking haze has once again raised health alarms for residents and cast a pall over daily life, disrupting routines across the metropolis.
According to real-time data from the Sameer app, the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) hovered at 366 around 7:05 am. The worst-hit area was Narela, where the AQI soared to 418—the highest in the city so far today. Other localities, including Anand Vihar, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Rohini, and Wazirpur, experienced similarly hazardous conditions, with AQI readings between 401 and 408.
Even Delhi’s least polluted areas offered little reprieve. Dilshad Garden recorded the lowest AQI among 40 monitoring stations at 301, still firmly in the “very poor” bracket. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI levels between 301 and 400 are categorised as “very poor,” while readings above 400 enter the “severe” zone—posing serious respiratory risks, especially for children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions.
The dense smog also severely curtailed visibility across the capital, prompting Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to issue a passenger advisory. In an early morning post on X, airport authorities noted that low-visibility procedures were in place, though flight operations continued as normal. Passengers were advised to stay in touch with airlines for potential updates, as weather-induced delays remained a possibility.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast moderate fog for the day. Delhi’s mercury is expected to oscillate between a minimum of 9 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 21 degrees Celsius, compounding the city’s cold, hazy conditions. On Sunday, the city had already recorded a minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius, slightly above the seasonal norm, with a maximum of 18.1 degrees Celsius, leaving residents to contend with a blend of chill and pollution.
As the smog thickens, Delhiites are once again reminded of the pressing environmental challenges facing the capital, where even the slightest gust of wind seems powerless against the dense haze blanketing the city.
With IANS inputs
