Delhi air quality stays in ‘very poor’ category as smog lingers

Delhi woke to a thick blanket of smog on Monday morning, as air quality in the national capital remained firmly lodged in the “very poor” category, with pockets of the city plunging into “severe” pollution levels. The choking haze has once again raised health alarms for residents and cast a pall over daily life, disrupting routines across the metropolis.

According to real-time data from the Sameer app, the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) hovered at 366 around 7:05 am. The worst-hit area was Narela, where the AQI soared to 418—the highest in the city so far today. Other localities, including Anand Vihar, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Rohini, and Wazirpur, experienced similarly hazardous conditions, with AQI readings between 401 and 408.

Even Delhi’s least polluted areas offered little reprieve. Dilshad Garden recorded the lowest AQI among 40 monitoring stations at 301, still firmly in the “very poor” bracket. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI levels between 301 and 400 are categorised as “very poor,” while readings above 400 enter the “severe” zone—posing serious respiratory risks, especially for children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions.