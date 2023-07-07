Delhi airport: Dual Elevated Eastern Cross Taxiways to be operational from July 13

The dual elevated Eastern Cross Taxiways and the fourth runway at the airport in the national capital will be operational from July 13, a senior official said on Friday.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital has three runways now.

With the Eastern Cross Taxiways (ECT), the distance an aircraft has to cover after landing on the third runway and going to Terminal 1 will reduce to 2 kilometres from 9 kilometres now.

It will also reduce the time spent on the tarmac by passengers before and after flight take-offs and landings.