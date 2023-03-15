Delhi airport witnesses chaos, passengers complain about long waiting hours

Many other people also reacted to this. "It is a daily affair and I am sure the 'staff' can see. The lines for immigration stretch beyond the entrance point. And people barge in and rush at the last minute...we are going to miss our flight and forge ahead," said Harish Tyagi on Twitter.



Aviation traffic has recorded steady growth in the last couple of months and many airports, including the Delhi airport have started witnessing longer queues of air-passengers.



Number of air-passengers at airports has already crossed the mark of four lakh passengers per day even during the weekdays.