Delhi among 31 non-attainment cities with increased PM10 levels in 2020-21, govt tells RS

Delhi is among the 31 of the 132 non-attainment cities under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) which have shown an increase in the level of PM10 pollutant concentration in 2020-21, the government told Parliament on Thursday.

Responding to a query on the number of cities that have reported an improvement in air quality index (AQI) in the last two years out of the 132 non-attainment cities under NCAP, Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Choubey said 96 cities indicated a decrease in PM10 concentration and 31 cities showed an increase in the pollutant level.