Delhi anti-pollution measures spell livelihood crisis for daily wage workers

As authorities in the Delhi-NCR impose restrictions to combat the worsening air quality in the region, the brunt of the anti-pollution measures is being faced by daily-wage workers involved in construction activities, whose lives have ground to a standstill.

Workers who depend on daily earnings to survive said they are worried their children will starve to death.

Construction and demolition activities (C&D) are banned under the current GRAP-IV measures that came into effect after many parts of Delhi reported 'severe-plus' air quality (AQI above 450).

Suman, a 45-year-old mother of two, says, “If we sit at home, what will we eat? What will we feed our children?"