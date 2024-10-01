Delhi AQI still ‘moderate’ but farm fires surge in neighbouring regions

Farm fires have surged in Delhi's neighbouring states in recent days, with 26 incidents reported in Punjab on Tuesday, 1 October, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital in the 'moderate' category.

While the monsoon has retreated from most regions, a total of 155 incidents of stubble burning have been reported in Punjab, 84 in Haryana, and 6 in Uttar Pradesh in the last 15 days, according to recent data.

On Monday, 30 September, 10 incidents were reported in Punjab and 1 in Haryana.

The city's 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) at 4 p.m. was in the 'moderate' category, with a reading of 151, up from 127 on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, 2.9 degrees above the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has predicted a mainly clear sky on Wednesday, 2 October, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 36 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', between 51 and 100 'satisfactory', between 101 and 200 'moderate', from 201 to 300 'poor', from 301 to 400 'very poor', and at 401 to 500 'severe'.

The peak stubble-burning season in the region is in November and the excessive smoke produced from rampant paddy straw burning usually leads to a drastic decline in air quality in regions of Delhi-NCR.