Delhi Assembly passes bills to hike salaries of its members

The members stressed that salaries should commensurate with rising prices and work done by the legislators.



Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said, "To invite talented people into politics, there have to be rewards. The corporates get talented pool of people because of the salaries."



BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri also supported the pay hike.



In Delhi, a member of legislative assembly (MLA) gets Rs 54,000 per month as salary and allowances, which will be hiked to Rs 90,000 after the bills get the president's nod.



According to official figures, an MLA currently draws a monthly salary of Rs 12,000 which will go up to Rs 30,000 after the bills get approved by the president. The constituency allowance will go up to Rs 25,000 from Rs 18,000, while the conveyance allowance will be hiked to Rs 10,000 from Rs 6,000.