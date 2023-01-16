Delhi Assembly session begins today

Delhi Assembly session, which will begin on Monday, is expected to discuss the issues of mayoral election among others.



The sitting of the fourth part of the third session of the 7th legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi will be held at 11 a.m. on January 16, and will continue till January 18. The session may be extended if necessary.



"The sitting of the Legislative Assembly has been tentatively fixed for January 16, 17 and 18. Subject to the exigencies of business, the sitting of the House may be extended," said an official.