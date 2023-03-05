Delhi Assembly session to begin from March 17, Kailash Gahlot to present budget on March 21

This is for the first time since 2015 that former deputy CM Sisodia will not be presenting the budget. After Manish Sisodia resigned from the Delhi Cabinet, his departments are being handled by two of his cabinet colleagues, Kailash Gahlot and Raaj Kumar Anand till the new Ministers are inducted into the cabinet.



Out of the 18 departments that Sisodia was leading, the responsibilities of eight departments, including Finance and PWD have been assigned to Kailash Gahlot and other ten departments that also includes Education and Health have been assigned to Raaj Kumar Anand.