Delhi-based firm to supply free sanitary pads to Bihar girl for a year

Speaking to IANS, Riya Kumari, the 20-year-old student, said: "My question was not wrong. I can afford the cost of sanitary napkins but there are many poor girls who can't afford it. It seems that the Madam (IAS Harjot Kaur Bamhrah) took it another way. It may be possible that she might try to make us self dependent and not dependent on the government."



Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said: "The Bihar government is providing Rs 300 to every girl under the 'Kanya Utthan' programme. The brave girl demanded the sanitary pad at the cost of Rs 20 to Rs 30 while the government is providing Rs 25 per month. It may be possible that the girl and the officer were not aware of it."



At a "Shashakt Beti Samridh Bihar" event, the student asked Bamhrah that when the government is providing school dress, scholarship, bicycles and many other facilities to students, can't it provide sanitary pads for Rs 20 to 30 to girl students. The question was applauded by the participants.