Delhi blast: Bengal man arrested in narcotics case questioned

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has begun interrogating a West Bengal resident lodged in Kolkata’s Presidency Jail in connection with the Delhi car blast near Red Fort, sources said on Sunday.

Sabir Ahmed, from Bara Naldaha in Nadia’s Palashipara, is currently in jail under the Anti-Narcotics Act. According to officials, both state and central security agencies have questioned him multiple times inside the prison over suspected links to the terror network behind the November 10 explosion that killed at least 12 people and left several injured.

His brother, Faisal Ahmed, was also detained by the Special Task Force on Thursday night for questioning.

The probe has intensified after investigators found that the driver of the explosive-laden Hyundai i20, Dr Umar Mohammad, had received ₹20 lakh through illegal channels. The car exploded near a traffic signal on Netaji Subhash Marg, close to Red Fort Metro Station Gate No. 1. DNA tests confirmed Umar was driving the vehicle at the time.