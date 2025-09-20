Delhi BMW accident: Court adjourns bail plea of accused woman to Sep 24

A Delhi court on Saturday deferred to September 24 the bail plea of Gaganpreet Kaur in the Dhaula Kuan BMW accident case after noting the Delhi Police's submission that some aspects of the investigation were still pending.

Kaur, 38, was allegedly behind the wheel of the BMW car that rammed into the two-wheeler of a senior finance ministry official, leaving him dead and his wife grievously injured.

The public prosecutor sought an adjournment, saying Kaur's mobile phone had to be examined, her driving licence was to be inspected and that the CCTV footage had to be shown to the victim's wife (who is the complainant in the case).

The prosecutor said that the complainant was at present not medically fit to be examined.

Judicial Magistrate Ankit Garg adjourned the matter till September 24 after noting the prosecution's submission.

The court has remanded Kaur in judicial custody till September 27.

Meanwhile, the court disposed of Kaur's plea seeking preservation of CCTV footage after noting the Delhi police's reply that CCTV footage of Dhaula Kuan metro pillars 65 and 67 had been seized.

Earlier, Kaur's advocate had specifically mentioned the need to examine the footage of the pillars.

The court also sought a reply from Delhi Police on three applications filed by Kaur’s advocate, where two were for preservation of the mobile phone locations of the accused and a driver, while the third was for seeking directions to the investigating officer (IO) to paginate the case diary.

Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Navjot Singh (52), who lived in Hari Nagar, succumbed to injuries after the accident on Ring Road near the Delhi Cantonment Metro station on the afternoon of September 14.

Singh, along with his wife, was returning home after visiting the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara.

A case was registered under Sections 281 (rash driving), 125B (endangering life or personal safety of others), 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the BNS.