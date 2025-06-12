Delhi boils under heatwave; IMD issues red alert

Delhi will continue to sizzle under a scorching heatwave on Thursday, 12 June, as the mercury is expected to remain dangerously high, prompting the issuance of a red alert across the national capital, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD said that temperatures ranged from 40.9 to 45 degrees Celsius across various weather stations on Wednesday, while the heat index -- a measure of how hot it feels when humidity is taken into account -- reached an alarming 51.9 degrees Celsius.

At 5:30 pm, Ayanagar was the hottest location in the city, recording a blistering 45 degrees Celsius.

Other parts of the capital were not far behind: Ridge 43.6 degrees Celsius, Palam logged 44.5 degrees Celsius, Pitampura 43.5 degrees Celsius, Safdarjung -- Delhi's base weather station -- 43.3 degrees Celsius, and Lodhi Road 43.4 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Mayur Vihar reported a relatively lower yet severe 40.9 degrees Celsius.