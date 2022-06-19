Delhi-bound flight catches fire midway, makes emergency landing in Patna

"As a precautionary measure and as per SOP, the captain shut down the affected engine and decided to return to Patna," the official said, adding that the aircraft landed safely in Patna and passengers were safely deboarded. Post flight inspection showed a bird hit with 3 fan blades got damaged.



The flight took off from Patna airport on Sunday at 12 noon and it returned again to the airport after 25 minutes.



The airport official said that the fire was reported by an onlooker at a time when the aircraft was flying over Phulwarisharif locality.



The local resident of Phulwari Sharif informed Patna police which further communicated to airport authority. The airport officials contacted the ATC officials who further informed the pilot about the incident.



"The flight took off at Patna airport. After travelling for 25 minutes, we realized that it was returning back to Patna. There was some panic inside the aircraft," said a passenger, Rajesh Sharma.