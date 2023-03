Delhi Budget: CM Kejriwal says work done by Sisodia will be carried forward at double speed

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that Delhiites are "missing" Manish Sisodia on the day of budget presentation, and asserted that the work started by the former minister will be carried on at double the speed.

This time, the budget will be presented by Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot, who was given charge of the finance department after resignation of deputy chief minister Sisodia.

Sisodia, who was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case, had been presenting the AAP government''s budget ever since the party came to power in Delhi.