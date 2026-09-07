Delhi building collapse: Six dead, 11 rescued from debris in Satya Niketan

Six people have died after a five-storey building used as a boys' paying guest accommodation collapsed in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan area, with rescue teams continuing their search for anyone who may still be trapped under the debris.

The building, located near Delhi University's South Campus and opposite Sri Venkateswara College, collapsed at around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair and renovation work was reportedly underway. The structure was around 40 to 50 years old and had a basement and multiple upper floors.

According to officials, 11 people were taken to AIIMS following the collapse, with five initially brought dead. One more person subsequently died during treatment, taking the death toll to six. Rescue personnel continued operations through the night and into Monday as authorities worked to determine whether more people remained trapped.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force, Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Police, Delhi Disaster Management Authority and other agencies have been deployed at the site.