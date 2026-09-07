Delhi building collapse: Six dead, 11 rescued from debris in Satya Niketan
Reports have flagged possible safety lapses, including no emergency exit and inadequate structural checks
Six people have died after a five-storey building used as a boys' paying guest accommodation collapsed in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan area, with rescue teams continuing their search for anyone who may still be trapped under the debris.
The building, located near Delhi University's South Campus and opposite Sri Venkateswara College, collapsed at around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair and renovation work was reportedly underway. The structure was around 40 to 50 years old and had a basement and multiple upper floors.
According to officials, 11 people were taken to AIIMS following the collapse, with five initially brought dead. One more person subsequently died during treatment, taking the death toll to six. Rescue personnel continued operations through the night and into Monday as authorities worked to determine whether more people remained trapped.
Teams from the National Disaster Response Force, Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Police, Delhi Disaster Management Authority and other agencies have been deployed at the site.
Rescuers have been carefully removing layers of concrete and debris while searching for survivors. The operation has been complicated by the unstable rubble and the difficulty of bringing heavy rescue equipment close to the site.
The collapse also prompted authorities to evacuate the adjacent building as a precautionary measure.
Preliminary investigations have focused on construction and renovation work being carried out shortly before the collapse. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta said excavation in the basement may have caused a pillar to shift, weakening the structure and triggering the collapse.
A preliminary assessment by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has also raised concerns over alleged unauthorised construction. Officials said the building did not have a sanctioned building plan and that unauthorised work had been carried out in the basement.
Reports have also raised questions about other possible safety violations, including the absence of an emergency exit and inadequate structural safety checks.
Delhi Police have registered a case against the building's owner and others. The investigation includes allegations relating to culpable homicide and negligence in connection with the construction and repair work.
The Delhi government has also ordered a magisterial inquiry to determine the circumstances that led to the collapse and establish responsibility. Chief minister Rekha Gupta has said that anyone found responsible, including the building owner or officials, will face action.
The tragedy has renewed concerns over building safety and unauthorised construction in Satya Niketan, a densely populated neighbourhood that has become a major hub for paying guest accommodation serving students of Delhi University's South Campus.
With agency inputs