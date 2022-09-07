Delhi-Centre row on services: SC to fix timeline on Sep 27, says it will be green bench

The observation came after lawyers said a Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India U U Lalit will start hearing from September 13 pleas on the validity of the Centre's decision to grant 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker sections (EWS) in admissions and jobs through the 103rd Constitutional Amendment Act, 2019.



The bench was informed that many senior lawyers appearing in the Delhi-Centre row case will be arguing in the EWS matter as well and they should therefore be accommodated.



The court said it will list the matter on September 27 for directions on how it will proceed further, looking at the stage of hearing in the EWS matter.