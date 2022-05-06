Delhi-Centre row: SC refers to 5-judge bench dispute over control of services

Singhvi had said This court is not here to refer every time the slightest thing is pointed out. How does this matter, if there were three or five judges. It is not about why not, it is about why.



The solicitor general had said the matter needed to be sent to a Constitution bench on grounds including that the earlier judgements of the five-judge bench did not give any roadmap to decide as to whether the union or the Delhi government will have the competence to deal with the subject under dispute.



There has been a finding of the bench that there was no consideration on certain aspects by the larger Constitution bench and hence the dispute needed to be referred, Mehta said.



The law officer referred to the observations made by Justice Ashok Bhushan (since retired) in the subsequent judgement dealing with the division of power between the Centre and the Delhi government and said a case of reference was made out from that interpretation only.



The solicitor general had also said the model of governance of the NCT of Delhi would invariably require the Union government to play a central role, even if a legislative assembly or council of ministers is introduced.



The central government had also sought a joint hearing of two separate petitions of the Delhi government on control over services and challenging the constitutional validity of the amended GNCTD Act, 2021 and the Transaction of Business Rules, which allegedly give more powers to the Lieutenant Governor respectively, saying they are prima facie correlated.



The plea by the Delhi government arises out of a split verdict of February 14, 2019, in which, a two judge-bench of Justices A K Sikri and Bhushan, both retired since had recommended to the Chief Justice of India that a three-judge bench be set up to finally decide the issue of control of services in the national capital in view of its split verdict.



Justice Bhushan had ruled the Delhi government had no power at all over administrative services. Justice Sikri, however, made a distinction.