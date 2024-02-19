'Delhi chalo' march: Another protesting farmer dies in Patiala

One of the farmers who was protesting in front of the house of former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh in Patiala died of a suspected heart attack on Monday, 19 February.

The farmer, identified as Narinderpal Singh (43), was from Patiala district. This is the third such death during the ongoing farmers' protests over their demands, among others, for a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP) of their crops.