Delhi Chalo: Haryana Police fire tear gas to disperse protesting farmers

However, the farmers' movement leaders have been appealing to the protesters to remain peaceful.

The farmers — who are on a protest march to the national capital to highlight their demands, including a legal guarantee of a minimum support price (MSP) for all crops — are many of them equipped with gas masks, bulldozers and heavy machinery to force their way into into Haryana from Punjab.

Amid the ongoing ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation of farmers, Delhi and Gurugram Police had already beefed up security cordons and erected barriers on the Delhi–Gurugram borders on NH-48 this morning.

The Delhi Police had again resumed checks on vehicles entering Delhi and additional security personnel have been deployed. The result has been a slowing down of traffic on all expressways.

The Haryana Police have warned owners of earthmover machines and bulldozers against allowing their machines to be used in the protest, saying "you may be held criminally liable".

In a post on X, the police said these machines can be used to harm security forces, which is a non-bailable offence.

'Owners and operators of poclains and JCBs, please do not provide the services of our equipment to the protesters. Please withdraw these machines from the protest site. These machines may be used to cause harm to security forces, it's a non-bailable offence and you may be held criminally liable,' the police said.