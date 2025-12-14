Delhi chokes under hazardous smog as air quality worsens; visibility low

A choking blanket of toxic smog settled over Delhi and the National Capital Region on Sunday, plunging the city into a hazardous haze that blurred visibility and deepened an already alarming air quality crisis. What had been a ‘severe’ pollution level only a day earlier surged further, as residents woke to a pall of thick, acrid air that seemed to hang oppressively over streets, parks, and neighbourhoods alike.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) climbed to a perilous 461 at 7 am, up from 431 on Saturday. Every one of Delhi’s 40 air quality monitoring stations reported readings in the ‘severe’ category, with several teetering near the maximum measurable limit. Rohini bore the brunt with an AQI of 499, Bawana at 498, Vivek Vihar 495, and Ashok Vihar and Wazirpur each registering 493. Other hotspots included Narela at 492 and Anand Vihar at 491.

Across the city, the haze rendered the morning surreal. ITO recorded 485, Mundka 486, Punjabi Bagh 478, Nehru Nagar 476, and both Chandni Chowk and Okhla stood at 470, a stark reflection of the pervasive, smothering pollution blanketing the capital.