Kejriwal asks LG for time to meet on 17 Sep, likely to tender resignation: AAP
Party chief says he will hold a meeting with MLAs in a couple of days and a party leader will take over as chief minister
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought time for a meeting with Lt governor V.K. Saxena on Tuesday, 17 September, and is likely to tender his resignation, AAP said.
The AAP supremo had said he would become chief minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy "only when people say we are honest".
"The chief minister has sought time from Saxena for a meeting on Tuesday. He is likely to tender his resignation," the party said on Monday.
Days after being released from Tihar jail on bail in the excise policy case, the AAP national convenor said on Sunday that he would resign within 48 hours and sought early polls in Delhi. He vowed not to sit in the chief minister's chair till people gave him a "certificate of honesty".
He had said he would hold a meeting with AAP MLAs in a couple of days and a party leader would take over as chief minister.
