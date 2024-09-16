Kejriwal asks LG for time to meet on 17 Sep, likely to tender resignation: AAP

"The chief minister has sought time from Saxena for a meeting on Tuesday. He is likely to tender his resignation," the party said on Monday.

Days after being released from Tihar jail on bail in the excise policy case, the AAP national convenor said on Sunday that he would resign within 48 hours and sought early polls in Delhi. He vowed not to sit in the chief minister's chair till people gave him a "certificate of honesty".

He had said he would hold a meeting with AAP MLAs in a couple of days and a party leader would take over as chief minister.