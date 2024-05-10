In photos: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal walks out of Tihar Jail on interim bail
The AAP national convenor was accompanied by wife Sunita Kejriwal, daughter Harshita and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal walked out of Tihar Jail on Friday, 10 May, hours after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail till 1 June.
Workers and leaders of his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had gathered outside the prison complex to welcome him.
Kejriwal left from Tihar in his convoy. He was accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, his daughter Harshita and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak.
In a major relief to the AAP national convenor, the Supreme Court on Friday granted him interim bail till 1 June to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha election.
Arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, Kejriwal will have to surrender and go back to prison on 2 June.
The last day of the seven-phase Lok Sabha election is 1 June. Votes will be counted on 4 June.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines