In photos: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal walks out of Tihar Jail on interim bail

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal walked out of Tihar Jail on Friday, 10 May, hours after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail till 1 June.

Workers and leaders of his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had gathered outside the prison complex to welcome him.

Kejriwal left from Tihar in his convoy. He was accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, his daughter Harshita and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak.