Delhi: CM Kejriwal announces 15-point Winter Action Plan to check air pollution

"The Delhi government will install 233 anti-smog guns and 150 mobile anti-smog guns to curb pollution. The government has also developed a green room comprising nine scientific experts who will monitor the situation," he said during a digital briefing.

The chief minister said the government, in partnership with IIT-Kanpur, had come up with a supersite at Rouse Avenue to monitor air quality in real time and also make forecasts.

He added that the government had formed 611 teams to check garbage burning in the open and would run an anti-dust campaign. The government has also formed teams to enforce the cracker ban.