Delhi cold wave: Primary schools closed till 12 January

In view of the cold weather condition in Delhi, all schools run, aided or recognised by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, will be closed for the next five days, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Sunday.

The mayor made the announcement in a post on X.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average on Sunday.

"In view of the prevailing weather condition, all MCD, MCD-aided and MCD-recognised schools shall remain closed for the next five days i.e. from 08.01.2024 to 12.01.2024. 13 and 14 January being the second Saturday and Sunday respectively, the school will be reopened on 15.01.2024 (Monday)," she posted.

The IMD said there will be shallow to moderate fog in the coming week, with the possibility of a cloudy sky and light rains on January 9.