Delhi commercial drivers call three-day strike over fare hike demand

Commercial vehicle drivers’ unions in Delhi have announced a three-day strike from 21 to 23 May, demanding an increase in taxi and auto-rickshaw fares in response to rising fuel prices.

The All-India Motor Transport Congress on Monday submitted a letter to Delhi lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and chief minister Rekha Gupta outlining the unions’ demands.

According to the unions, increasing prices of CNG, petrol and diesel have severely affected drivers’ livelihoods, making it difficult for many to support their families.

Anuj Kumar Rathore, vice-president of the Chaalak Shakti Union, said the proposed “Chakka Jam” had been organised in coordination with several transport groups across Delhi, urging commercial drivers not to operate their vehicles during the three-day protest.

The unions warned that if the government failed to announce a fare revision within the next one or two weeks, the agitation would escalate into a larger movement.

Drivers have also demanded stronger government policies to prevent what they described as the economic exploitation of taxi operators.