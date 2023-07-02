Delhi Congress yet to decide on number of seats it will contest in LS polls

A decision on how many seats the Congress will contest in the national capital in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be taken by the party high command soon, AICC in-charge of Delhi Deepak Babaria said on Sunday.

Delhi has seven Lok Sabha constituencies.

“We have not decided as to how many seats we should contest in Lok Sabha elections. It is up to the party high command to decide,” Babaria, a Gujarat Congress leader, who formally took over as Delhi Congress in-charge on Saturday, said.