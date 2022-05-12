Delhi: Consumers to have online, offline routes to opt for or out of power subsidy

Consumers here will be given both online and offline options to opt for or out of the power subsidy given by the Delhi government on monthly consumption of up to 400 units of electricity, officials said.

Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that consumers will be provided power subsidy if they demand it.

The decision to allow financially able consumers to opt out of the subsidy scheme was taken by the government after receiving suggestions from people that the money saved could be spent on building schools and hospitals, he had said.

The modalities for registration of consumers for subsidy is likely to be finalised by the month-end.