Delhi continues to battle poor air quality after Stage I measures take effect
The national capital is already under the first stage of pollution control measures as per the Graded Response Action Plan or GRAP I
Delhi’s air quality has remained in the ‘poor’ category, prompting authorities to implement the first stage of pollution control measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
The Centre’s Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday directed officials in Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) to enforce Stage I measures with immediate effect.
The move comes after the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 211 on Monday. Forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology suggest that pollution levels are likely to stay within the ‘poor’ range over the next few days, exacerbated by seasonal changes and the onset of winter.
Under the GRAP, AQI levels of 201–300 fall into the ‘poor’ category, triggering Stage I interventions.
Subsequent stages escalate in severity as pollution rises: Stage II (very poor, 301–400), Stage III (severe, 401–450), and Stage IV (severe plus, over 450).
Stage I measures currently in effect include intensified road cleaning and watering to curb dust, strict bans on open burning of waste, regulation of construction debris, and promotion of public transport. Authorities hope these steps will reduce key pollution sources and improve air quality across Delhi-NCR.
Environmental experts warn that children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory issues remain particularly vulnerable. The CAQM stated it will continue monitoring weather and pollution data closely and is ready to recommend stricter measures if required.
Meanwhile, the IMD reported a minimum temperature of 18.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, slightly below the seasonal average, and a maximum of around 33 degrees Celsius. Misty conditions are expected during early hours, clearing to predominantly sunny skies later in the day.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines