Delhi continues to battle poor air quality after Stage I measures take effect

Delhi’s air quality has remained in the ‘poor’ category, prompting authorities to implement the first stage of pollution control measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The Centre’s Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday directed officials in Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) to enforce Stage I measures with immediate effect.

The move comes after the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 211 on Monday. Forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology suggest that pollution levels are likely to stay within the ‘poor’ range over the next few days, exacerbated by seasonal changes and the onset of winter.

Under the GRAP, AQI levels of 201–300 fall into the ‘poor’ category, triggering Stage I interventions.