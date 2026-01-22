Delhi continues to battle ‘very poor’ air quality as AQI stands at 377

Delhi continued to battle hazardous air pollution on Thursday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining in the ‘very poor’ category at 377, despite a slight improvement from previous days, raising concerns over public health and daily life.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed persistently high pollution levels across the city. The Swaminarayan Akshardham area recorded an AQI of 377, ITO 331, and AIIMS 359. Other hotspots included Anand Vihar (379), Ashok Vihar (333), Wazirpur (336), Punjabi Bagh (338), RK Puram (359), Bawana (323), Chandni Chowk (361), and Dwarka Sector 8 (342).

On Wednesday, CPCB’s Sameer app indicated that 29 monitoring stations reported ‘very poor’ air quality, while nine fell under the ‘poor’ category, highlighting the widespread pollution challenge during the winter months.