Delhi Court adjourns Sharjeel Imam's bail plea to July 7

A court in Delhi on Friday adjourned the interim bail plea moved by activist Sharjeel Imam in connection with a sedition case linked to the alleged inflammatory speeches delivered by him for hearing on July 7.



On June 6, the order in the matter was reserved and the verdict was expected to be pronounced Friday.



The matter, which came in the listings in Karkardooma court in the city, however, was posted for next month as courts are on vacation from this day.



Imam, who has been in judicial custody since January 28, 2020, was seeking relief in the sedition case following the historic Supreme Court verdict that put on hold the colonial-era penal provision of sedition (Section 124-A of the Indian Penal Code).