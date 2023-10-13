Delhi court extends ED custody of Vivo executives by three days in PMLA case

A Delhi court on Friday extended ED custody of four accused individuals, including the Managing Director of Lava International, by three days in connection with a money laundering case related to Chinese smartphone-maker Vivo.

Hari Om Rai, the MD of Lava International, Chinese national Guangwen Kyang aka Andrew Kuang, Rajan Malik, and chartered accountant Nitin Garg were produced before Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala of Patiala House Courts on expiry of three-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand.

The ED sought their 10-day remand, however, the judge granted only three more days till October 16.

The court noted that the custody of the accused persons has been sought due to their non-cooperation and evasive attitude and deliberate attempts to evade/mislead the probe.