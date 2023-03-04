Delhi court extends Sisodia's CBI custody for 2 days

A Delhi court on Saturday extended the CBI custody of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested by the agency in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy case, for two days.



Special CBI Judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court has also listed Sisodia's bail plea for March 10.



The AAP leader while addressing the court said that the CBI was asking the same questions again and again and it was mental harassment.