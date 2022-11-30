Delhi court grants bail to eight accused in PFI case, pulls up police

Four were released from Tihar Jail on the night of October 2 and another four on October 4. They were arrested at 6.51 am on October 3 and 5.10 am on October 5, it said.



"The IO (investigating officer) has not been able to show sufficient incriminating material against the accused persons collected during the probe that as to when accused persons were in custody from September 27, 2022, and remained in Tihar Jail till October 4 or 3, 2022, then how the accused persons have carried out such activities which are aimed at advocating, abetting or inciting/assisting any unlawful activity of the unlawful organisation," the court said.



After the PFI was banned in September, an FIR was registered at Shaheen Bagh Police station on September 29 based on apprehension of acts to be done by the members of the "unlawful association".